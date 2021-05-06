Home / Trending / Florida divers discover rare mammoth fossil dating back to Ice Age. See pics
Florida divers discover rare mammoth fossil dating back to Ice Age. See pics

From asking for more details about the find, to being amazed at the gigantic mammoth foot, people showed much excitement about the discovery.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The images shows Henry Sadler and Derek Demeter holding the mammoth fossil.(Instagram/@derekthediscoverer/@thinkseek)

Two paleontology enthusiasts from Florida recently stumbled upon a rare find while scuba diving in the Peace river. Henry Sadler and Derek Demeter came across a four-foot-long mammoth bone that dates back to the Ice Age. The stunning find was shared on the Instagram accounts of both Sadler and Demeter and caught the eye of netizens. The posts may leave you amazed.

“My friend @thinkseek and I under covered this giant Columbia mammoth leg bone (humerus) this weekend while scuba diving in the Peace River. It weighs a ton but incredible discovery! In Florida between 2 million to 10,000 years ago Florida had these giants roam the prehistoric savannah grasslands,” reads the caption shared by Demeter alongside a picture of him holding the bone.

Take a look at the share:

Sadler also shared a post about the incredible discovery and explained that the fossil is in great condition and was very well mineralized.

Check out the post:

Both the shares garnered several likes and reactions from netizens. From asking for more details about the find, to being amazed at the gigantic mammoth foot, people showed much excitement about the discovery.

“When you uncover this fossil and realize there were these giant, elephant-like creatures roaming around what was probably once a grassland in Florida, it gives you a sense of wonder for what it was like back in ancient times. It’s kind of like our way of time traveling. It makes your imagination go wild,” Sadler told Orlando Sentinel.

What are your thoughts on this amazing find?

Topics
fossils florida ice age
