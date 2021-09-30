Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Florida man fearlessly catches alligator using trash can. Watch viral video

The video of the Florida man catching an alligator has gone viral on many social media platforms. 
By Shreya Garg
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The image taken from the viral video shows the man catching the alligator.(Screengrab)

In what can be termed as a fearless stunt, this Florida man did what most of us can't even fathom in our wildest dreams. He captured an alligator using a trash can. The video has gone viral and is now being shared by many across different social media platforms.

The man in the video is identified as 26-year-old Eugene Bozzi, a US army veteran, reports USA Today. He shared that his kids told him about the alligator and initially he assumed it is a small one. However, when he saw its size, he took action and grabbed the trash can to trap the gator.

The video opens to show the man calmly trying to capture the reptile. In the video, people are heard cheering him. Take a look at the video to see how he traps the animal.



The tweet has been viewed by 3.1 million people so far and the numbers are quickly increasing. While some praised the man, a few expressed their displeasure.

“That’s brave,” wrote a Twitter user. “I've had a gator in my yard on a few occasions and the way he handled this is the exact opposite of the safe way. Animal control shows up quicker than an ambulance for gator calls. He and the gator could have been seriously injured,” shared another.

“I used the front like a hippo mouth. I saw that he was more timid and he was backing down, so that's why I knew I had the advantage,” he told USA Today. He later released the alligator in a bushy area near a water body.

What do you think of this video?

