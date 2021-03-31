Home / Trending / ‘Flower man’ steals the show at cousin’s wedding. Watch
‘Flower man’ steals the show at cousin’s wedding. Watch

“My kind of wedding!! Good times!!” wrote a Reddit user while commenting on the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The image shows a man at his cousin's wedding.(screengrab)

If you’re someone who loves watching wedding videos, you may have seen little boys or girls showering flower petals on the aisle before bride’s entry. A video showcasing the same event has now grabbed the attention of netizens. However, instead of a flower girl or boy, it showcases the stylish entry of a ‘flower man.’ Shared on Reddit, his gestures may leave you smiling widely.

“This guy played the role of a Flower man for his cousin's wedding,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The video starts with a man coming out to the wedding venue with a small bag strapped in front of him. As the clip goes on, he sprinkles flower petals all around the aisle in the most amusing way. What makes the watch even more delightful is the background score.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 30, the clip has garnered over 27,700 upvotes and tons of comments. From praising the man’s amusing entry to lauding his attempt to make the wedding entertaining, the video gathered several reactions from netizens. Many also pointed out how every guest maintained social distancing and wore masks.

“My kind of wedding!! Good times!!” wrote a Reddit user. “Can he do this in mine?” requested another. “That man just stole the show,” said a third. “Class act! PLUS masks and some good social distancing for the attendees. A-plusses all around!” pointed out a four.

What are your thoughts on this share?

