Fluffy owl’s adorable run and jump is making netizens go ‘aww’. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The image shows the fluffy owl.(Reddit)

Owls, despite of their shapes or sizes, can easily make one smile. Their big curious eyes and fluffy body is enough to leave netizens gushing and this Reddit video is an apt example of that. We should warn you that you can’t see this clip just once.

The recording starts with a fluffy owl walking towards the camera. As the clip goes on, the bird runs forward in an adorable way and pounces on an imaginary prey. The whole clip is so cute that is has left Redditors wanting to cuddle the fluffy bird. “Wanna see how high I can jump? Pretty cool, huh?” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 20, the clip has garnered over 16,500 upvotes and tons of reactions. The adorable clip left many swooning at the cuteness of the fluffy owl. Some simply couldn’t stop expressing how badly they wanted to pet the owl. Others shared heart emojis under the post.

“That imaginary mouse didn’t stand a chance. Well done, feather boi,” wrote a Reddit user. “Awww. It’s showing off its pounce,” pointed out another. “Simply adorable! What a big boi jump!” commented a third.

“It looks like it has baggy sweatpants on,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

