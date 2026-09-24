‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja’s dog Mau dies, ex-employee accuses him of neglect, animal cruelty

A former employee of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has alleged that his pet dog, Mau, died of neglect at Rosier Farms, the Delhi farmhouse that Taneja co-owns. Pushpendra Choudhary shared a series of Instagram videos questioning why Mau was moved from Taneja’s home to the farmhouse and claiming that he faced neglect there.

Gaurav Taneja has been accused of neglect by an ex-employee after his dog Mau died.

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(Also read: Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja slammed for revealing why he sent his pet dog away to farmhouse)

Allegations of neglect

Choudhary used to work at Rosier Farms but quit a week before Mau’s death. In one video, he claimed that Mau, a labrador, had stopped eating shortly before he died.

“Where were you when he stopped eating?” he wrote in the video, addressing Gaurav Taneja, who is also known by his moniker ‘Flying Beast’.

“Where were you when he was suffering a lot? Which hospital or clinic did you show him?” Choudhary questioned, challenging Taneja to show Mau’s vet reports publicly.

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, the ex-employee alleged that Mau had not been given proper dog food in months. Instead, the poor animal was forced to eat roti with milk and cowfeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, the ex-employee alleged that Mau had not been given proper dog food in months. Instead, the poor animal was forced to eat roti with milk and cowfeed. {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that Mau, a gentle labrador, got wounds because he was forced to co-habitate with two Cane Corso dogs. Moreover, the former family pet was forced to sleep without air conditioning in Delhi’s scorching heat.

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“[He was] not allowed inside bedroom,” Choudhary said.

(Also read: Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on separation rumours with Ritu Rathee: 'Men are made villains...')

More about Mau

Mau had once been a constant presence in Gaurav Taneja’s videos, until the fitness creator stopped posting about him abruptly. Then, last year, he revealed in a video titled “Where is Mau?” that because of certain reasons, he could not keep Mau in his home any longer.

Taneja said that Mau had been sent to live at his farm. He added that Mau would be living with two other dogs and would be well taken care of.

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The fitness creator and pilot said that due to certain lifestyle changes, he could not keep Mau in his home any more. He attributed Mau’s move to religious reasons.

Gaurav Taneja has so far not commented publicly on allegations of neglecting Mau.

Intense backlash

Taneja has come under intense backlash after reports of Mau’s death surfaced online.

Hundreds of people have flooded the comments section of his Instagram posts, demanding answers and accusing him of animal cruelty. Many questioned why Mau, a dog that had grown up inside a home with family, was sent to live on a farm.

Others asked him to answer Pushpendra Choudhary’s allegations. Choudhary alleged that Taneja not only failed to look after Mau’s diet and nutrition, he even “enjoyed” dog fights between the labrador and the other dogs on Rosier Farms.

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“You could maintain distance between all dogs but you enjoyed their fights,” the ex-employee wrote, addressing Gaurav Taneja.

Choudhary, like dozens others, accused Taneja of adopting Mau for content and then abandoning him when things got inconvenient. “But a dog isn’t content. A dog isn’t a prop. A dog is a life and a responsibility,” he wrote.