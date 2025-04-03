'Where is Mau?' Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja slammed for revealing why he sent his pet dog away to farmhouse

Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja, released an explanation video after people noticed the absence of his pet dog Mau in his recent vlog posts. Many speculated that he abandoned his dog or that the pet died. Rubbishing those claims, the YouTuber shared that he had sent his pet dog to his farmhouse, adding that Mau is happy playing with two more dogs on the property. Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja, revealed that he sent away his dog Mau to his farmhouse. (YouTube/@FlyingBeast320)

Taneja shared a video that initially shows sweet moments between him and his daughter. Later in the clip, he addresses the issues. He cites religious reasons for removing his dog from his home.

He said earlier he sinned by “eating non-vegetarian food”, “drinking”, and “partying", and now he has changed his lifestyle. He then goes on to say more about his spiritual beliefs.

He circles back to talk about Mau and claims that the dog is happier than before as he gets to play with two other pooches. He then emphasises that he would be living his newfound lifestyle and doesn’t care about what others think.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is angry:

“Dogs are happier with their family. They just need love. We left our dog just for 5 days with our uncle and there was plenty of area to play and he was familiar with his dogs .. he stopped eating for the whole 5 days. My father returned midway to be with him and as soon as he saw my father he was really happy and he stayed at our uncle's place for a few more days with my father -he was playing happily with uncle's dogs,eating and showing his mischievous side,” posted a YouTube user.

Another added, “Should have thought this before bringing him, no offense.” A third commented, “For any animal that we adopt, we are the only world they know. All their thoughts are about us. You have hurt his feelings but dogs will never hold a grudge. You missed out on the only type of unconditional love in this world.”

A fourth wrote, “Am I the only one crying thinking about the dog’s emotions? How can humans be so selfish? You get a literally new born baby to your home, give him hope of having a new family and then one fine day you just leave him all alone. I have never wished ill on anyone but for this man and his family I do.”

What are your thoughts on Gaurav Taneja’s video?