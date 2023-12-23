'Flying deer' caught on camera by Utah wildlife officials. Watch

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) shared a video of some flying deer. Yes, you read that right. However, these deer aren't pulling Santa's sleigh. Instead, biologists capture these animals with the help of a helicopter to place GPS collars on them. This is done to monitor their migration patterns. Deer fly through Utah sky.

In the caption of the post, DWR informed, "These aren't Santa's flying reindeer! Each winter, our biologists capture and place GPS collars on approximately 1,200 deer throughout the state. They are also brought to a staging area where we perform health assessments before safely letting them go back into the wild. These important efforts help us monitor and learn about deer migration patterns."

The video shows a person safely attaching the deer to the helicopter and transferring them. The video then shows the deer being lowered carefully and a few people helping them get out of the safety gear. Then before marking them with a GPS, biologists can be seen checking their health.

