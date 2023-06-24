Flying squirrel plays dead, creates ‘crime scene’ using broom

A viral video featuring a flying squirrel has amassed over 23.3 million views and numbers are still increasing. What made the video viral? Well, the squirrel’s remarkable act of faking his own death while cleverly using a broom as the ‘murder weapon’. The squirrel’s performance, worthy of an Oscar, has left viewers in stitches, with many marvelling at his intelligence. Others were left rolling on the floor, laughing over the meticulously staged crime scene. The image shows the flying squirrel adjusting a broom across his body to stage his own death. (Twitter/@BirrelleBee)

“This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love,” exclaims Twitter user Sarah Bee while sharing a video. The video opens to show a flying squirrel approaching a broom and dustpan. As the video progresses, the broom drops on the floor. Seizing the opportunity, the squirrel cunningly positions himself beneath the fallen broom and crafts a series of postures. He even adjusts the broom across his body. Towards the end, the squirrel sprawls on the floor, and arms outstretched with the broom strategically placed across his chest. What’s more, the squirrel occasionally breaks character, seemingly checking if anyone has noticed the staged crime scene he has created.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on June 3 on Twitter. It has since gone viral and accumulated a flurry of likes and retweets. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and wrote what was on their mind.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An individual posted, “He made adjustments! Hilarious.” “Haha - no way! ‘It fell on me, and I died’,” commented another. A third shared, “He keeps checking if people are still there or not and also adjusted the position of murder weapon multiple times.” What are your thoughts on the video?

