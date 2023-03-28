Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Folk musician plays Sidhu Moosewala's song on a sarangi. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 28, 2023 08:21 PM IST

An elderly folk musician was seen playing Sidhu Moosewala's song on the streets of Chandigarh.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's left a legacy of amazing music. Some of his songs are loved worldwide, and people enjoy singing his music. So, if you are a fan of Sidhu Moosewala too, you cannot miss out on this clip of a folk musician playing his song on a sarangi.

Folk musician plays Sidhu Moosewala's song.(Twitter/@SukoonSingh)

"Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?" wrote Twitter user Sukoon Singh as he shared the video of an elderly folk musician. The elderly man is sitting on a street with sarangi in his hand. He can be heard playing the song 295 by Sidhu Moosewala.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The clip also has more than 2300 likes and several comments.

Check out a few more reactions below:

An individual posted, "It's 295." Another person added, "Sector 17 is a vibe that you can't find anywhere else in the country." A third person wrote, "This is the talent." "It somehow Broke my heart! God bless BOTH the artists," added a fourth.

