Home / Trending / Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati
trending

Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati

The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, is meant to showcase Assam's richness of its bamboo resources.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
A welcome sign has been posted on the foot-over bridge as it will be the entry point to Guwahati from the Northeastern states.(ANI)

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three foot-over bridges in Guwahati on Sunday, one among them at Khanapara has been primarily decorated with bamboo.

The foot-over bridge at Khanapara, primarily decorated with bamboo, is meant to showcase Assam's richness of its bamboo resources.

The other two foot-over bridges are at Ganeshguri and Kamakhya gate.

A welcome sign has been posted on the foot-over bridge as it will be the entry point to Guwahati from the Northeastern states.

Lalit Kumar Jain the contractor of the Bamboo clad bridge said, "This bridge is the first of such kind in India. The bamboo has undergone some treatment and it was also laminated. The life span of the bridge can extend from 20 to 30 years if maintained properly. The project was completed in 8 months at an approximate cost of 13 crores".

Kishor Bora Public Works Department (PWD) Registered contractor said, "I made the footbridge at Ganesh puri which was inaugurated today. The footbridges are the property of the public and so people should take care of it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guwahati
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP