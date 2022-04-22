Forest officials in Tamil Nadu treat ill elephant found lying ‘helplessly’

A post involving an elephant and a few forest officials is tugging at the heartstrings of people on Twitter. A video shared with the tweet also showcases a part of a mission that was conducted by the officials to help an ill elephant that was found lying ‘helplessly’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the tweet further details how the tusker was treated. “TN forest officials and vets successfully treated a young elephant in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve found lying helplessly due to excessive parasitic worms load. She is doing well and a special team will monitor her health till recovery. Well done DFO Hasanur and Team #TNForest,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added the hashtag #elephants to conclude her share.

Take a look at the video that shows the gentle giant trying to stand up with official personnel cheering it:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago on April 21. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So heartwarming to hear and see the healing and rescue work that is continually being done by the Forest service officials and personnel. Putting out information and videos relating to these humanitarian services is extremely helpful for public awareness. Thank you.” shared a Twitter user. “Good humanitarian attitude Mam!” posted another. “Great effort. kudos TN forest Dept team,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON