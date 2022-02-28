Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia, posts pics

Former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, recently took to Instagram to share a series of posts and said that she is training to join the military in the country’s fight against Russia.

Here is a post that she shared a few days ago with two images. The pictures show her carrying a gun while wearing a military uniform. The post, since being shared, has gathered over one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

In yet another post, she also shared a video showing her practicing shooting.

A little over an hour ago, she also shared another post titled, "I am not a millitary, just a human.

She represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International beauty contest in 2015. A profile of hers published on the contest’s official page details that she studied marketing and management in Kiev Slavistik University for 5 years. Previously, she used to work as a PR manager. Presently she works as a model, actress and TV host.

Common citizens of the country have also been receiving basic combat training since the war started, reports Daily Mail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on February 24, also shared a message for the Ukrainians to join the fight.

Several people have lost their lives since Russia attack Ukraine. Many have taken refuge in underground subway stations spread across the city of Kiyv.

