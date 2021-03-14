Former student raises $27,000 for 77-year-old teacher living in car

The Internet is a treasure trove of such wholesome content which may not only bring a smile on your face, but can also help make your day brighter. This story of a former student raising money to help a teacher living in his car is one such tale.

Steven Nava, former student of a 77-year-old substitute teacher named Jose Villarruel, created a GoFundMe page to raise $27,000 after he found his teacher sleeping in his 1997 Ford Thunderbird LX.

Their story has since tugged at the heartstrings of people and left them emotional.

“Every morning/ night I’ve always noticed this older man that would stay out in his car constantly at this parking lot near my house even when the weather was bad. He looked familiar and I’m sure alot of y’all have had him as a substitute in Fontana,” Nava, a resident of Southern California, tweeted. And, in the same thread he explained Villarruel’s situation in detail. He also created a GoFundMe page to help out the educator.

Just a day back, Nava tweeted another video of the donation cheque while on his way to present it to Villarruel. The clip ends with the senior teacher hugging his former student.

"It is an experience of my life that will be kept for the rest of my life. I carry it in my heart," Villaruel told NBCLA. "I felt that something was going to happen, that things were going to change, and it happened suddenly when I least expected it. I tell the students when they have a project, keep going despite the difficulties, don't give up. Do not give up. Don't quit,” he added.

People couldn't stop sharing appreciative comments on the Twitter thread. Many wrote how he was a great teacher and the story made them emotional.

“Dude why man I crying. Thanks my man for helping the homie out, he’s a great amazing guy with good intentions to make kids do their thing. He was the best sub,” wrote a Twitter user. "He was always so sweet when I had him as a sub. Thank you so much for looking out for him I hope you reach your goal for him!" shared another.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

