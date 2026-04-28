'Found myself matching': Shashi Tharoor’s peacock ‘twinning’ video wins hearts | Watch

A calm and unexpected visitor turned into a viral moment after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video from what appeared to be his home office. The clip shows Tharoor twining with a peacock.

Shashi Tharoor’s peacock ‘twinning’ video wins hearts online.(Instagram@shashitharoor)

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In the video, Tharoor is heard reacting with amusement as he observes his dress matches to peacock. “He’s a handsome peacock, and he’s obviously a Shiv Bhakt. He is right at the mandir,” he says, highlighting the peacock’s calm presence near the temple space.

Sharing the video online, Tharoor captioned it, “Found myself matching with this handsome fellow,” referring to his vibrant blue outfit that closely resembled the peacock’s iridescent feathers. He also labelled the moment as “twinning,” a detail that resonated with viewers. The video ends on a warm note, with the Thiruvananthapuram MP waving goodbye to his unexpected guest.

Social media reactions

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{{^usCountry}} The video sparked a mix of admiration, humour, and philosophical reflections online. Many users appreciated the visual beauty and symbolism of the moment. One user noted, “There is some uniqueness in the blue colour of our national bird, that is why it is called ‘Peacock Blue’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video sparked a mix of admiration, humour, and philosophical reflections online. Many users appreciated the visual beauty and symbolism of the moment. One user noted, “There is some uniqueness in the blue colour of our national bird, that is why it is called ‘Peacock Blue’.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Others took a more poetic approach. A comment read, “The peacock reigned as the most resplendent among his kind—until he found himself outshone by the charm of Shashi Tharoor, and gracefully slipped off the stage in humbled silence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others took a more poetic approach. A comment read, “The peacock reigned as the most resplendent among his kind—until he found himself outshone by the charm of Shashi Tharoor, and gracefully slipped off the stage in humbled silence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some responses turned reflective, with one user writing, “Nature existed before language; Shiva, Vishnu, and Mahesh (the trinity) came after language was developed. What would have happened if language itself was never invented? Would all humans have remained silent?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some responses turned reflective, with one user writing, “Nature existed before language; Shiva, Vishnu, and Mahesh (the trinity) came after language was developed. What would have happened if language itself was never invented? Would all humans have remained silent?” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Trending Desk ...Read More The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights. Read Less

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