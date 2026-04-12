Founder calls out lack of civic sense after co-passenger litters on IndiGo flight: ‘The bar drops a little lower’

A social media post by a founder has triggered discussion online about everyday civic responsibility in shared public spaces. Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, shared an account on X describing an experience during an IndiGo flight.

A founder witnessed a co-passenger littering on an IndiGo flight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Srivastav wrote that he was seated next to a well-dressed fellow passenger who appeared “educated” and “aware”.

According to his post, the passenger finished his snack and then deliberately placed the waste under the seat in front of him instead of disposing of it properly.

Responsibility in public spaces:

Srivastav noted that the cabin crew later carried out routine trash collection during the flight and did their job efficiently, collecting waste from tray tables and passengers’ hands.

However, he pointed out that the litter placed on the floor was easy to miss and remained unattended. When the flight landed, the cups and food box were still lying on the aircraft floor.

He wrote that the incident left him with a feeling he could not clearly define, describing it as closer to disappointment rather than anger.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In his post, he reflected on how discussions around civic sense in India have continued for decades without significant change in behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his post, he reflected on how discussions around civic sense in India have continued for decades without significant change in behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “It’s not an awareness problem. It’s not an education problem. It’s not even an income problem. It’s a whose problem is it problem,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s not an awareness problem. It’s not an education problem. It’s not even an income problem. It’s a whose problem is it problem,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Srivastav argued that the issue is not about awareness, education, or income levels. Instead, he described it as a mindset problem, where people assume that shared spaces such as flights, roads, parks, and footpaths are not their personal responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srivastav argued that the issue is not about awareness, education, or income levels. Instead, he described it as a mindset problem, where people assume that shared spaces such as flights, roads, parks, and footpaths are not their personal responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Every time someone litters and nobody reacts, the bar drops a little lower,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every time someone litters and nobody reacts, the bar drops a little lower,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

X users responded to the post with mixed reactions, with many agreeing that civic responsibility in shared spaces needs stronger awareness, while others said such behaviour reflects a deeper habit issue that is often ignored in everyday life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the users commented, “Had a guy who spit on the road, and when my friend confronted him, he asked if the road was built by her dad.”

A second user commented, “I, in your position, would have definitely told him that he needs to put his trash into the trash bag... himself !”

(Also read: Indian man escorted off flight after demanding seat change from US-based techie)

Also Read: Woman shares photos of messy flight seats after landing, questions passengers’ civic sense

A third user commented, “It’s disgusting, however, in today’s world, everyone is so frustrated and angry you don’t know what may trigger a fight.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Civic sense gone for the toss!!” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON