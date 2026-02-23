Founder reacts after climbing to 142 on Forbes rich list: ‘I grew up on a farm with no money’

CEO and founder Brett Adcock has climbed to the 142nd spot on the Forbes net worth list, drawing attention online after a former colleague publicly congratulated him on social media. A founder climbed to 142 on the Forbes rich list and reflected on growing up with little money. (X/@adcock_brett)

Taking to X, user Matthew Piper Jenks wrote, “Congrats to my mentor & former boss Brett Adcock for climbing to 142 on Forbes net worth list. I worked for Brett at Vettery and Archer. He also founded Figure, Cover, and Hark. Absolute legend who demanded my BEST & showed me what I’m capable of. So proud & unsurprised.”

Adcock reflects on humble beginnings Replying to the post, Adcock shared a personal reflection on his upbringing and the path that led him to building advanced technology companies. Responding from his official X account, he wrote, "I grew up on a farm with no money. Now I get to build the kinds of projects I only saw in sci-fi as a kid. I don’t take that for granted. My advice to the next generation is simple: follow your passion. That’s where real wealth is. And real happiness."

Take a look here at the post: