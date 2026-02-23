Founder reacts after climbing to 142 on Forbes rich list: ‘I grew up on a farm with no money’
After reaching the Forbes rich list, a founder looked back on a modest upbringing.
CEO and founder Brett Adcock has climbed to the 142nd spot on the Forbes net worth list, drawing attention online after a former colleague publicly congratulated him on social media.
Taking to X, user Matthew Piper Jenks wrote, “Congrats to my mentor & former boss Brett Adcock for climbing to 142 on Forbes net worth list. I worked for Brett at Vettery and Archer. He also founded Figure, Cover, and Hark. Absolute legend who demanded my BEST & showed me what I’m capable of. So proud & unsurprised.”
Adcock reflects on humble beginnings
Replying to the post, Adcock shared a personal reflection on his upbringing and the path that led him to building advanced technology companies. Responding from his official X account, he wrote, "I grew up on a farm with no money. Now I get to build the kinds of projects I only saw in sci-fi as a kid. I don’t take that for granted. My advice to the next generation is simple: follow your passion. That’s where real wealth is. And real happiness."
Take a look here at the post:
His response resonated widely online, with many users highlighting the contrast between his modest beginnings and his current role at the forefront of artificial intelligence and robotics innovation.
Rise of Figure AI and investor backing
According to Forbes, Adcock founded robotics company Figure in 2022 with the aim of developing advanced humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence. The company has attracted significant investor interest, including backing from Microsoft, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos and OpenAI. In February 2024, Figure was valued at $2.6 billion, signalling strong confidence in the future of general purpose robotics.
Figure is currently working to bring an AI powered general purpose humanoid robot into real world applications, with plans to integrate such machines into the labour force
Serial entrepreneur with successful exits
Before launching Figure, Adcock co founded hiring marketplace Vettery in 2012. The platform was later acquired by Switzerland based HR services firm The Adecco Group in 2018 for $110 million. Forbes estimates that Adcock owns roughly 50 percent of Figure, forming a major part of his growing personal wealth.
