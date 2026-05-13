Founder reacts after employee tweets Vijay Mallya to rent Kingfisher Villa without his permission

In a bold display of startup culture, a founder is backing his employee’s public attempt to rent a luxury villa from Vijay Mallya. After learning that a team member had tweeted Mallya, asking him to rent the Kingfisher Villa for a company event, the founder issued a public challenge to see "how this internet thing actually works." The employee shared the tweet without the founder’s permission. (X/@nush_1320)

He has committed to fulfilling the employee's wild request if the post reaches 1,000 shares, even suggesting a backup plan if the actual property isn't available. The founder further promised to take the entire team on an international trip if the number of shares crosses 5000.

Also Read: Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw back Vijay Mallya's role in building RCB brand: 'He must be credited'

“One of our team members publicly DM’d Vijay Mallya today asking to rent Kingfisher Villa for our loop launch night on May 21. I found out after she had already posted it. Did not approve it. Did not know. She just sent it,” IIT Bombay alum turned founder Dinesh Singh wrote.

What did the tweet say? “Hi Vijay Mallya, I'm Anushka Singh from Topmate. On May 21st, we're launching Loop, a product we're betting on to change the creator economy in India. We want to throw a launch night built entirely for creators. 1000+ of the biggest names from Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube. Kingfisher flowing, food for days, music all night. Can we have Kingfisher Villa for one night? Completely serious, will pay whatever you ask,” she tweeted. The employee added, “Or send me to whoever owns it now.”

The founder’s reaction: He shared, “Honestly, this is exactly the team I want to be working with. So here is what I am going to do.” He explained that if Anushka Singh’s tweet crosses “1000 reposts on LinkedIn + Twitter combined,” he will try to book the Kingfisher Villa, and if not, a venue equivalent to it.

The founder further added, “If it crosses 5000, I am taking the entire growth team on an international trip. On me. Anywhere they want. I am completely serious. We have until May 21.”

In his LinkedIn post, he also shared a message for Vijay Mallaya. He wrote, “If you are reading this, your move. She is 22, she is running our launch, and she just decided the venue should be yours.”