Founder recalls cab driver’s powerful lesson on Indian traffic during 4 am Pune ride: ‘When you drive…’

What began as mindless banter to fight off sleep during a pre-dawn commute turned into one of the most powerful reality checks on Indian traffic. A startup founder took to social media to recount a profound lesson he learned from his cab driver. The driver, drawing from over a decade of heartbreaking experience as an ambulance driver, highlighted the sheer apathy of daily commuters who block emergency vehicles. The founder’s post has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Took a 4 am Uber today in Pune. Dead roads. Half asleep city. Just me and the driver talking nonsense to stay awake,” founder Vik Gambhir wrote on LinkedIn.

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He added that the driver then randomly said to him, “Sir, India’s traffic problem has a very simple solution.” Initially, he chuckled at the remark, thinking, “Every Indian uncle has a TED Talk on traffic.” However, the driver's next words completely shifted the founder's perspective, turning a lighthearted moment into a deeply moving reality check.

“I drove an ambulance for 11 years.” With these words, Gambhir suddenly found himself listening to the driver, who continued, “Before giving anyone a license, make them drive an ambulance for one week.”

“Not sit in one. Drive it. With the siren screaming. With someone struggling to breathe in the back. With family members panicking beside you. With every red light feeling like a countdown.”

Gambhir recalled the driver then described what he had seen for the past eleven years. “People refusing to give side. Cars blocking junctions. Idiots parking ‘bas 2 minute’. People trying to overtake an ambulance to save 4 seconds.”

However, after that, the driver “dropped one line that made the whole ride go silent.”

“When you drive your own car, traffic is inconvenience. When you drive an ambulance, traffic is life or death.”

Gambhir continued, “Maybe one week driving an ambulance would teach more than the current driving test ever does. And honestly, that doesn’t even sound like a bad idea anymore. Crazy how one of the smartest things I heard this month came from a sleep deprived Uber ride at 4 am in Pune.”