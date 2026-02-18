Gurgaon CEO discovers cab driver on dating app with 23 matches, internet says 'Algorithms don’t care about background'
A Gurugram CEO's post about his cab driver having 23 dating app matches has sparked a discussion online.
A Gurugram-based CEO has triggered a discussion online after sharing that he was surprised to find his cab driver actively using a dating app and matching with several highly educated women. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, recounted the encounter in a post that quickly went viral.
In his post, Singh said that as he sat in the cab, he noticed his driver scrolling through Hinge during the ride and asked if he could see the profiles out of “pure founder curiosity.” The driver agreed. Singh claimed the driver had 23 matches, adding that several women appeared to be “well educated and working in reputable companies with strong careers.”
Reflecting on the moment, he wrote that dating apps have “collapsed social hierarchy.” “When access changes, markets break,” he wrote.
Take a look at the post below:
How did social media react?
The post drew mixed reactions online, with many users debating whether dating platforms truly blur class boundaries.
“That’s because people are there to have fun, not for serious lifelong commitment and settlement. Hence when harmless fun comes, social hierarchy moves out of the question and pure biological attraction remains,” one user wrote.
Another expressed surprise at the driver’s apparent success, commenting, “‘Driver’ having an ‘iPhone’, using Hinge with more than ‘23 matches’! Bro is on a whole different level.”
Some users suggested that relationship goals shape preferences on such platforms. “People don’t look for rich as much as they look for hot when they are looking for casual hookups. For marriage, they look for rich more than hot. Different markets,” a comment read.
Others pointed to technology as a leveller. “Algorithms don’t care about background,” a user wrote, while another added that “dating is not an elite privilege anyway and internet is not restricted to social media.”
One user also questioned the authenticity of the matches. “Driver matches with women with strong careers. Something not right. Would love to see what info he had put in his profile," the comment read.
