Bengaluru CEO travelling to AI summit says cab driver refused AC, demanded extra fare

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has complained of his “deeply uncomfortable and unsafe” experience on a Namma Yatri cab. Dhananjay Yadav was on his way to the Bengaluru airport so he could catch a flight to Delhi, where he will take part in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit. Yadav is the co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, the company behind a wearable AI device that is capable of tracking conversations and analysing emotions. Dhananjay Yadav complained about his uncomfortable cab experience.

However, his journey to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport was marred by an unpleasant cab experience, about which he later posted on X.

“Almost like a hostage” Yadav said he booked an AC cab via Namma Yatri, but the driver refused to turn on the AC. Instead, he claimed that his cab was a non-AC one, refusing to believe the booking on the app.

The issues did not end there. The driver then demanded extra money from Yadav, claiming the fare displayed on the app did not apply to him.

“Felt almost like a hostage on my cab ride to the airport today,” the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur posted on X.

“Booked an AC cab via Namma Yatri for my flight to Delhi (Impact AI Summit). The driver refused to turn on the AC, claiming it was a non-AC ride — despite the app clearly showing otherwise.

“He then checked the fare of Rs. 844 on my phone and demanded extra, saying it’s a “metered taxi” at Rs.24/km. I insisted I’d pay as per the app. He refused,” Yadav continued.