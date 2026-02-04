Bengaluru tech founder says his US visa was rejected after question on salary

Indian entrepreneur Dhananjay Yadav has expressed bewilderment at his United States visa being rejected. In an X post shared on February 3, he said that his visa was rejected despite the fact that he has earlier studied in the US and has no intention of staying back in the country. Dhananjay Yadav has expressed bafflement at his US visa being rejected.

Dhananjay Yadav is the co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, the company behind a wearable AI device that is capable of tracking conversations and analysing emotions.

US visa rejected Bengaluru-based Yadav said that he had his US visa interview on February 3 in Delhi. He explained he was trying for a visa as an investor in his company had invited him to the US.

“I had an invite from a close friend and investor in NeoSapien, Hari Valiyath, to meet him and potential partners,” Yadav said in his X post.

Valiyath is the co-founder of Pyxis, a US-based company that has raised over $200 million. He had invited Yadav to the US to meet potential partners, but Yadav’s visa was unfortunately rejected.

“My US visa got rejected this morning, and still trying to understand why,” the CEO of NeoSapien said. “I have studied in the US before and worked in Berlin. So, had no intent to stay back.”