'Bhaut bahut badhai ho’: Internet celebrates as Lucknow cab drivers daughter joins CBI

A heartfelt conversation between a cab driver and his passenger has gone viral, capturing a proud father’s joy after his daughter was selected for a position in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The driver also mentions that his daughters achieved this milestone without attending coaching classes. (Instagram@sabkahriday)

The video, shared on Instagram with the caption “Today I met Mr. Upendra Gupta, a cab driver in Lucknow, who shared how his two daughters achieved their dreams of joining the IAS and CBI,” has resonated widely, with viewers appreciating the father’s humility and pride.

In the clip, the driver excitedly shares the news, saying he has “become the father of a CBI officer.” When the passenger asks what he means, he explains that his daughter cleared the exam and secured a role in the agency. “Tell me, how happy I am to hear this. I am very happy,” he says, smiling as he drives.