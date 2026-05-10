Founder says 2 salaries couldn’t buy flat in Bengaluru: ‘Bought 3-bedroom house in UK’

Bengaluru-based founder Neha Sharma has sparked a conversation online after sharing a candid comparison between her experience of trying to buy a home in India and eventually purchasing a house in the United Kingdom. In a post shared on X, Sharma wrote that despite having “2 people’s salary” while living in Bengaluru, buying a flat still felt financially exhausting.

A UK-based founder said that she could not afford to buy a flat in Bengaluru

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“In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it),” wrote the Amazon techie and founder of JSLovers.

UK vs Bengaluru home-buying

Sharma contrasted that experience with what she described as a far smoother and more transparent process in the UK. She said that within two years of moving to the UK, she was able to buy an independent 3-bedroom house — and that too on a single income.

In her X post, she compared how in Bengaluru, even a small apartment seemed unaffordable. In the UK, her 3-bedroom house comes with a backyard, dedicated parking, good views, and every kitchen appliance she could need.

“2 years after moving to UK bought an independent 3 bed house, with all kitchen appliances - gas, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, carpet , lighting, etc. with backyard , good views, and parking,” Sharma said.

‘No one asked for black money’

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{{^usCountry}} One of the strongest points in Sharma’s post was her criticism of the lack of transparency she encountered during the Indian home-buying process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the strongest points in Sharma’s post was her criticism of the lack of transparency she encountered during the Indian home-buying process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “No one asked for black money. 100% transparency,” she wrote while describing her UK experience. She also noted that she got a “first buyer” discount in the UK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No one asked for black money. 100% transparency,” she wrote while describing her UK experience. She also noted that she got a “first buyer” discount in the UK. {{/usCountry}}

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The phrase “black money” is commonly used in India to refer to unaccounted cash transactions that are sometimes allegedly demanded in real estate deals. A policy paper published by the Pune International Centre in 2017 described politics and real estate as the primary “sources and sinks of black money in India”.

Post sparks discussion

Sharma’s comment resonated with many social media users who said transparency and hidden costs remain major concerns in the Indian property market.

“Exactly. Buy in foreign and if not possible - Live on rent here. Let property buyers and builders bleed for sometime,” wrote one X user.

“India is a nightmare for property buyers , we need a massive crash to reset this. A lot would be hurt but it’s needed with rooting out black money fully,” another said.

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“The most underrated part of your story is: “No one asked for black money.” That one line explains half the pain of Indian real estate,” a user added.

(Also read: ₹3.12 lakh crore property deals under Income Tax dept scanner)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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