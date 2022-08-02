Fox gets head stuck in a tyre and gets rescued by officers. View adorable post

Authorities in Connecticut intervened to save a fox that had been discovered with its head stuck through the centre of a tyre that had been dumped. According to a Facebook post from the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police, officers were dispatched to the state's northwest region in response to a complaint about a fox. When they got there, they saw the animal's head poking out of the rim of a discarded automobile tyre. The fox became caught after sticking its head through the gap while probably following a little mouse, according to the share.

The Facebook post has been shared by the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police, with a hilariously witty caption. It reads, “In our first call Mr. Fox who was likely chasing a small rodent found himself in a situation that was not very conducive to successful hunting. With help from the homeowners and a little baby oil, our wardens were able to safely free Mr. Fox. Although I’m sure he was ‘tyre’d out, he quickly ran into the tall grass unharmed!”

Take a look at the post below:

With almost 900 likes and several comments on it, this post was shared on Facebook just yesterday.

“Strong work on behalf of our wildlife,” posted one. “Should know how many people appreciate their dedication to serving!” wrote another. “Love seeing the compassion for our wildlife,” commented a third.