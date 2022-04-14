French dancers groove to Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip song, video goes viral. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video that has been shared on Instagram shows a group of French dancers grooving to the Tip Tip song that was picturised on Katrina Kaif.
French dancers groove to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tip song in this Instagram video. (instagram/@jikamanu)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:20 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Bollywood and its remix songs, then you will definitely have an idea about the Tip Tip song that was recently remade for the 2021 movie Sooryavanshi. It features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and made several waves on social media. This time, a group of French dancers have gone viral for their moves to the same song.

The video opens to show the main dancer who posted the video, Jika, at the venue. Then, some kids and he ace every single hook step that this Bollywood dance was performed by Katrina Kaif, with utmost ease. Their skills and effortless dance moves have won over many people on the Internet and for all the right reasons.

In the caption that accompanies this dance video, the poster wrote, “Tip Tip vibes in @arena_futuroscope.” It was complete with a laughing face and a fire emoji. The poster also tagged the location in the caption, it was Arena Futuroscope - an event venue located in France. And there is a good chance that this video that has been shot there will simply wow you.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this group's dance talent. It has also received more than 1.7 lakh views on it so far and the numbers only keep increasing.

An Instagram user complimented, “Wonderful performance, bro.” “Superb and on our favourite track,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Ultimate bro. Your Bollywood steps are mind blowing, good wishes from India.”

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video? Would you like to join in?

Topics
katrina kaif viral dance
