French nun becomes world’s oldest living person at 118. Read to know her secret

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live a hundred years? Like the world goes through so much of change and innovation that it is hard to identify with things that were there when you were born. If you are still wondering then have a look at the video posted by the Guinness World Records on Instagram of a French nun who has now become the world’s oldest living person. The earlier record holder, Kane Tanaka from Japan, sadly passed away at the age of 119 on April 19.

The Guinness World Records posted a video of the French nun named Lucile Randon aka Sister André on their official Instagram account 10 hours ago.

“French nun Sister André is now our official oldest person living. Born in 1904, she’s 118 years and 73 days old,” says the text on the video. “She also holds the record for the oldest nun and the oldest Covid-19 survivor,” the text reads further.

“After WW2, Sister André spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital before becoming a Catholic nun,” the Guinness World Records posted in the comments.

What’s her secret you may ask? Well, she indulges in sweets now and again, especially chocolate which is her “guilty pleasure”, and has a glass of wine every day, the Guinness World Records posted. The video has got over 2.60 lakh views so far.

“Our national pride,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “Hopefully she can break the record of 122,” said another user referring to the record of the oldest living person that belongs to Jeanne Louise Calment, another woman from France, who lived up to 122 years and 164 days, according to the Guinness World Records website.

