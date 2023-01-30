Friends dance to Mast Kalandar to surprise bride. Video reminds people of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Wedding videos showing friends of brides or grooms surprising them are always amazing to watch. Those are the videos that certainly show the beautiful bond of friendship. Just like this clip shared on Instagram that shows a group of friends surprising a bride with their performance to the song Mast Kalandar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mere haal se, mere dard se, tu hai bekhabar. If her tears were water, Mumbai would’ve flooded,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the bride sitting at a distance with two of her friends dancing for her. The performance gets even more interesting when a third joins in. His entrance may remind you of the scene from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani when Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor, crashes the wedding of his friend Aditi, essayed by Kalki Koechlin.

Take a look at the sweet video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received over 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Preserve your friendship more than anything else,” expressed an Instagram user. “I have watched this like 100 times. It's so heartwarming,” commented another. “Bunny from YJHD crashing Aditi's wedding be like,” joked another. “Cutest thing on the internet today!” wrote a fourth.

Mast Kalandar is a song from the film Heyy Babyy. The song is picturised on Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Boman Irani.