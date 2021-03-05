Home / Trending / Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video
trending

Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video

In a post shared on Instagram, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a wonderful video that captures the special bond between these two animals.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:29 AM IST
The image shows an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia.(Instagram/@sheldrick wildlife trust)

Stories of unusual and unlikely friendships are a source of much joy to many. If you also identify yourself as an animal lover, chances are you’ll love this tale of an elephant named Ngilai and a buffalo named Ivia and their special friendship.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted a wonderful video that captures the special bond between these two animals. The post details how they became the best of friends despite their obvious differences.

“They initially gravitated towards each other because their shared love of play, but a genuine and extraordinary friendship has blossomed. Not a single day passes without one seeking out the other for fun and games,” says the post.

It goes on to explain that both Ngilai and Ivia are orphans. “As with every orphan who comes into our care, they will be reintegrated back into the wild when they’re ready — but for now, they’re playing the days away at our Voi Reintegration Unit,” the post states further.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo

Kunal Kemmu getting impressed by his own singing is all of us who love to sing

Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued

Purrfect rescue: Thai navy rescues four cats from sinking ship. See pics

Watch the two in action below:

Within a day of being shared, the clip has collected over 35,000 likes and several comments.

“These two sweethearts are so adorable! What a wonderful friendship!” posted an individual. “What a lovely, and unusual, friendship!" added another. “Aww! That video made my day,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue of elephant buffalo instagram
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP