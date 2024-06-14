Frog wedding held in UP's Varanasi, residents pray for rain amid terrible heatwave

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a male and a female frog were married. The marriage took place in order to please the rain Gods and get some respite from the scorching heat. This ceremony also comes at a time when several parts of India are going through water crisis, as per reports. Frog marriage is thought to be a symbolic request to the Gods for rain. (Unsplash)

A video of this frog wedding was also shared on social media. The clip shows two frogs wrapped in a traditional cloth. Numerous individuals sit in front of them, and a priest can also be seen carrying out a prayer. As the clip goes on, people perform rituals on the frogs. A few women are also singing traditional music during this wedding. (Also Read: Frogs 'marry' to bring rain to parched regions of Bangladesh)

As per the Times of India, folklore and old farming methods are deeply ingrained in the custom of marrying frogs. It is especially common in areas where agriculture is mostly dependent on the monsoon season. Frog marriage is thought to be a symbolic request to the Gods for rain, as frog croaking is traditionally connected to the arrival of rain. This custom is widespread throughout India, with distinct regional variations and legendary narratives that uphold the practice in each location. (Also Read: Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines)

