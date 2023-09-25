From 60,000 customers to more than 1 crore: How did Nitin Kamath grow Zerodha

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha Founder and Chief Executive Officer's success has inspired many. However, achieving the level of success he enjoys today demanded an extraordinary amount of dedication, relentless effort, entrepreneurial experimentation, and various other factors. From having just 60,000 customers over the course of six years, to getting more than one crore people on his platform in the next six, how did Kamath achieve this? The CEO shared his story on X and thanked digitisation in India for the growth of Zerodha. Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral and has inspired many. Nithin Kamath shared how long in took to grow Zerodha.

Kamath shared a snapshot of a tweet made by an X user who claimed to be a “big fan” of his. Alongside the snapshot, Kamath posted how Zerodha only had 60,000 customers that grew to over one crore by entirely eliminating the paper process and doing eKYC, digital signatures, and digital documents. (Also Read: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on brother Nikhil's trading skills: I quickly realized…)

"The productivity increase, savings, and wastage reduction for companies and customers have been exponential. Hundreds of millions of pages that didn’t have to be printed and transported and valuable customer time that didn’t have to be wasted. Most of our time in the first six years was spent figuring out how to send forms back and forth collecting docs," shared Kamath.

He further added, "We had ~900 on the team in late 2017 with ~5lk customers. Today, we have 1.3 crore customers with ~1100 on the team. And this while our customer support quality has improved significantly. We have done many other things right, but doing away with the physical process has helped exponentially."

Kamath also thanked the people who enabled the digitisation of India.

This post was shared on September 23. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share has also received close to 5,000 likes.

An individual wrote, "We often underestimate all kinds of values that our digital infrastructure unlocked. Many of the challenges that it has overcome look herculean in other countries. Our work with many firms in Africa suggests how much struggle they have to go through to do things that we do seamlessly here."

A second commented, "Remember couriering my documents to Zerodha, good old days."

"Digital infrastructure is the bridge that turns dreams into reality. True in the case of Zerodha," expressed another.

A fourth shared, "I saw the change for myself. From the first demat in physical form to opening one for my dad in a matter of minutes. It felt surreal. Almost magic. The difference was stark. Growth!"