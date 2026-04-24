‘From almost zero’: Bengaluru couple becomes homeowners at 28 and 29, shares emotional journey

A Bengaluru-based couple has captured attention online after sharing their deeply personal journey of buying their first home in the city. Zenith Roy Chakraborty, who documented the experience on Instagram, posted a video reflecting on the emotional and financial challenges they faced while purchasing a property in a prime location.

A Bengaluru couple revealed their emotional journey of buying their first home in Bengaluru after months of struggle.(Instagram/zenithroyofficial)

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(Also read: Bengaluru couple shares rental mistakes after living in 3 homes before finding 2BHK for ₹19K)

In the video, she recounts how the decision, taken 18 months ago, came with uncertainty and fear. “Eighteen months ago, we said yes to something we didn't fully understand: a home in Bangalore, in a hotspot location, something we knew wouldn't be easy to afford. An under-construction house, uncertain timelines, endless questions, and honestly, a little fear,” she said.

She added that the couple had no prior knowledge about real estate. “We knew nothing, no experience, no guidance, so we read, we researched, and we figured it out, step by step. There were sleepless nights, moments we doubted everything, and days that felt too big for us. And the only constant: our family, who stood by us through it all. Things moved slowly—sometimes painfully slow—but brick by brick, it started becoming real. We saw it grow, and somewhere along the way, we grew too. I know for many this might not feel like a big deal, but for us, this is everything. From almost zero to building our home, one day at a time, our dream is finally coming true.” she shared, highlighting the emotional toll of the process.

‘A journey built on patience and faith’

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{{^usCountry}} The caption accompanying the post further detailed their experience, noting how the process involved “endless research, site visits, and learning everything about buying a house in Bangalore step by step.” It also mentioned navigating the home loan process and understanding the property market without a roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption accompanying the post further detailed their experience, noting how the process involved “endless research, site visits, and learning everything about buying a house in Bangalore step by step.” It also mentioned navigating the home loan process and understanding the property market without a roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zenith described the house as more than just a property. “This is more than just a house. This is our first home, our story, from under construction to completion. It may not be big for everyone, but for us, this is everything,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zenith described the house as more than just a property. “This is more than just a house. This is our first home, our story, from under construction to completion. It may not be big for everyone, but for us, this is everything,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The video resonated with several viewers, who shared their thoughts in the comments. One user wrote, “This is so relatable, especially in cities like Bangalore where buying a home feels impossible.” Another commented, “Your journey gives hope to many young couples trying to build something of their own.” A third added, “The honesty in your story is what makes it special.”

(Also read: Bengaluru DINK couple breaks down monthly budget of ₹81,600: ‘Most realistic expenses’)

Some users praised their perseverance. “Starting with zero knowledge and reaching here is truly inspiring,” one comment read. Another said, “This is not just a house, it is a dream built with courage.” Others reflected on the emotional aspect, with one writing, “The fear and faith you described is exactly what most people go through.”

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Another user summed it up, saying, “Stories like these remind us that every home has a story behind it.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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