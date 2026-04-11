From IIT to McKinsey to startup: Woman says she ‘started over at 31’ to choose her own path
A woman shared she started over at 31 despite IIT, McKinsey and startup success, saying she wanted to make her own choices.
A woman from Himachal Pradesh has sparked conversation online after sharing her unconventional career journey and decision to begin again at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram, Kanak Agrawal posted a video reflecting on her life choices, from studying at IIT to working at McKinsey and cofounding a startup.
(Also read: Delhi woman quits ₹1 lakh law job, explains why she chose a different path: ‘This wasn’t the life I wanted’)
In the video, she candidly says, "Main IIT gayi, McKinsey mein job ki, startup shuru kiya, aur phir sab chhod diya and started over again at 31. Not because any of it was bad, but because I didn’t have a choice. I grew up near Kota when IIT coaching was everything. My brother went to an IIT, so naturally I followed. It didn’t feel like a choice."
She further adds, "For my first job, I gave four interviews in a day and McKinsey selected me. It didn’t feel like a choice. For my startup, my friends had already started working on the idea and I tagged along. I didn’t choose the idea."
(Also read: ‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks)
Choosing fulfilment over success{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: ‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks)
Choosing fulfilment over success{{/usCountry}}
Despite achieving what many consider milestones, Agrawal said she felt a lack of fulfilment. "And no matter how well things went, I didn’t feel satisfied. So I left it all and started writing on the internet. Four years later, I’m still figuring things out but now every decision I make, where I live, what I do, how I spend my time, is my choice."{{/usCountry}}
Despite achieving what many consider milestones, Agrawal said she felt a lack of fulfilment. "And no matter how well things went, I didn’t feel satisfied. So I left it all and started writing on the internet. Four years later, I’m still figuring things out but now every decision I make, where I live, what I do, how I spend my time, is my choice."{{/usCountry}}
She concludes, "Life is far from sorted, but it feels mine. And that makes all the difference."{{/usCountry}}
She concludes, "Life is far from sorted, but it feels mine. And that makes all the difference."{{/usCountry}}
The caption accompanying her post reads, "IIT. McKinsey. Cofounding a startup. These are the things people work their entire lives to achieve and I had them by my late 20s. But i felt resentment towards the fact that i hadn't actively chosen them. So, I left it all. If you feel unfulfilled despite ticking all the boxes, you're not ungrateful or irrational. Maybe you're following someone else's choices for you."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip drew several reactions from social media users who shared mixed thoughts about her decision and reflections.
One user wrote, “This is such an honest take. Sometimes success on paper does not mean fulfilment in real life.” Another commented, “Walking away from such achievements takes courage. Not many people can do that.”
A third user said, “So relatable. Many of us follow the path that is expected of us without questioning it.” Another added, “Life really changes when you start making choices for yourself.”
(Also read: ‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)