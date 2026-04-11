From IIT to McKinsey to startup: Woman says she ‘started over at 31’ to choose her own path

A woman from Himachal Pradesh has sparked conversation online after sharing her unconventional career journey and decision to begin again at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram, Kanak Agrawal posted a video reflecting on her life choices, from studying at IIT to working at McKinsey and cofounding a startup.

A woman shared how she chose to start over at 31 despite studying at IIT and working at McKinsey.(Instagram/kanakxagrawal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Delhi woman quits ₹1 lakh law job, explains why she chose a different path: ‘This wasn’t the life I wanted’)

In the video, she candidly says, "Main IIT gayi, McKinsey mein job ki, startup shuru kiya, aur phir sab chhod diya and started over again at 31. Not because any of it was bad, but because I didn’t have a choice. I grew up near Kota when IIT coaching was everything. My brother went to an IIT, so naturally I followed. It didn’t feel like a choice."

She further adds, "For my first job, I gave four interviews in a day and McKinsey selected me. It didn’t feel like a choice. For my startup, my friends had already started working on the idea and I tagged along. I didn’t choose the idea."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also read: ‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks) Choosing fulfilment over success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: ‘No job, no skills at 26’: Woman shares how she found direction after years of setbacks) Choosing fulfilment over success {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Despite achieving what many consider milestones, Agrawal said she felt a lack of fulfilment. "And no matter how well things went, I didn’t feel satisfied. So I left it all and started writing on the internet. Four years later, I’m still figuring things out but now every decision I make, where I live, what I do, how I spend my time, is my choice." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite achieving what many consider milestones, Agrawal said she felt a lack of fulfilment. "And no matter how well things went, I didn’t feel satisfied. So I left it all and started writing on the internet. Four years later, I’m still figuring things out but now every decision I make, where I live, what I do, how I spend my time, is my choice." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She concludes, "Life is far from sorted, but it feels mine. And that makes all the difference." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concludes, "Life is far from sorted, but it feels mine. And that makes all the difference." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The caption accompanying her post reads, "IIT. McKinsey. Cofounding a startup. These are the things people work their entire lives to achieve and I had them by my late 20s. But i felt resentment towards the fact that i hadn't actively chosen them. So, I left it all. If you feel unfulfilled despite ticking all the boxes, you're not ungrateful or irrational. Maybe you're following someone else's choices for you."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip drew several reactions from social media users who shared mixed thoughts about her decision and reflections.

One user wrote, “This is such an honest take. Sometimes success on paper does not mean fulfilment in real life.” Another commented, “Walking away from such achievements takes courage. Not many people can do that.”

A third user said, “So relatable. Many of us follow the path that is expected of us without questioning it.” Another added, “Life really changes when you start making choices for yourself.”

(Also read: ‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON