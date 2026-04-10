‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job

An Indian woman based in London has struck a chord online after opening up about losing her job and navigating the uncertainty that followed. The woman, identified as Neeraja, shared a video on Instagram where she spoke candidly about her experience of being unemployed and the emotional toll of job hunting. An Indian woman opened up about losing her job. (Instagram/evolvingwithnee)

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In the clip, she reflects on her journey since losing her job earlier this year and the mental challenges that come with it. “So, I lost my job in January this year and I've been in the job market since then. And everyone who's in the job market right now or has ever been know that this is not the most easiest phase to be in,” she says.

‘Do not be miserable’, she says Neeraja goes on to describe how constant rejection and uncertainty can impact one’s self worth. “You wake up with a ton of rejection emails, you end up doubting yourself quite a lot, and you end up postponing your joy just because you do not have a job as if having a job is the only thing that defines you,” she adds.

She also shares that this is not her first time facing such a situation, having moved across three countries over the past decade. “Every time I've moved to a new country I've had to push the reset button and I have to go through this process all over again,” she says, adding that financial responsibilities such as childcare, nursery fees and mortgage payments only add to the pressure.

However, what sets this phase apart, she explains, is her mindset. “I absolutely refuse to be miserable this time because I realized that regardless of the fact that I'm miserable or not makes absolutely no impact on the actual outcome which is actually finding a job.”

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Focus on growth and small wins Instead of letting the situation overwhelm her, Neeraja says she is focusing on self improvement and daily progress. “The only thing that I'm focusing on right now is how much time I'm spending on looking for new jobs, how much time I'm spending on upskilling myself, how much time I'm spending and actually working out or doing something that brings me joy every single day,” she says.

Calling this phase temporary, she adds, “Having a job or not having a job which is a very temporary step in my life right now does not define me.” She concludes with a message of hope, saying, “Do not let this phase define you. Do not be miserable because deep inside you yourself know that this being miserable is absolutely not gonna help you at all to actually get a job. Try get having a small win every single day and just focus on upskilling yourself or finding a job. We've got this!”

Watch the clip here: