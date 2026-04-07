Delhi woman quits ₹1 lakh law job, explains why she chose a different path: ‘This wasn’t the life I wanted’
A woman quit a ₹1 lakh law job due to burnout and built a ₹2 lakh/month career in content within 14 months.
A woman who once worked as a tax lawyer earning around ₹1 lakh a month has opened up about leaving her stable legal career due to burnout and eventually building a freelance career that now brings in around ₹2 lakh per month.
(Also read: ‘I quit ₹50 LPA job, I was terrified’: Woman shares why she left corporate career to become a content creator)
Speaking to HT.com, 26-year-old Mehar Verma, who is from Delhi and studied law at O. P. Jindal Global University, shared how she walked away from a conventional career path to explore content creation and storytelling.
Early ambition and career in law
Verma said her interest in law began at a young age, shaped largely by limited exposure to career options during school years.
“I don’t remember the exact moment I decided to pursue law, but for as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said, adding that aptitude tests and even popular culture influenced her decision.
She later joined Lumiel Law Partners, a sister concern of Ernst and Young, where she worked as a tax lawyer focusing on indirect tax litigation. Her responsibilities included drafting appeals, attending court, assisting seniors during hearings, and handling client calls and documentation.
“It was structured, demanding, and required a lot of attention to detail,” she said.
Burnout began early
However, her dissatisfaction with the profession started much earlier.
“I actually started feeling that law wasn’t for me during law school itself, around my third or fourth year. But at that point, I didn’t really have an alternative,” she told HT.com.
(Also read: Woman quits KPMG Singapore job, becomes poet in Mumbai: 'I was too right-brained for corporate')
Alongside her studies and later her job, she began experimenting with freelance writing, ghostwriting for founders, and building her own content page. This is where she discovered her interest in storytelling.
Once she started working full time, the intensity of the profession made things worse.
“Over time, it started taking a toll on my mental health. I felt stuck, exhausted, and honestly trapped. I constantly felt like I just wanted to get out. At some point, I realised I didn’t want to be a lawyer. There was no big moment, just a quiet, persistent feeling that this wasn’t the life I wanted. So I quit.” she said.
A gradual decision to quit
Verma emphasised that her decision to leave law was not impulsive.
“It wasn’t an impulsive decision, it was very gradual. Even before joining the job, I knew I didn’t want to stay in law long term,” she said.
Initially, she planned to build something alongside her job, but quickly realised it was not sustainable. As her dissatisfaction grew, she decided to give content creation a full year without distractions.
“I was still young, I didn’t have financial responsibilities, and I knew quitting would only get harder with time. That’s what pushed me to take the leap,” she explained.
Fear, uncertainty and lack of support
Leaving a stable income came with its own fears.
“The biggest fear was simple, will I be able to earn outside law?” she said, adding that she had no creative background or guarantees.
While her friends were supportive, her parents were not entirely convinced.
“For them, it felt like a risky decision. At the end of the day, they just didn’t want to see me struggle,” she said.
Her initial phase after quitting was particularly challenging. Her first freelancing project paid just ₹10,000 per month and involved shooting and editing a handful of videos.
“The hardest part was going from a stable income to almost nothing,” she said.
Consistency and the turning point
Despite low earnings and uncertainty, Verma focused on consistency.
Her plan was simple, post content daily and reach out to people every day.
“I remember posting daily and getting 300 to 500 views, 10 to 12 likes, and it genuinely used to affect me. But I kept going,” she said.
Her breakthrough came during a self imposed 100 day challenge where she documented her learnings, struggles and small wins. This storytelling approach began attracting founders and brands.
“They saw my content and thought, we want to tell stories like this for our brand,” she said.
This led to her first retainer clients, after which she gradually scaled her work, built proof of results and started charging higher fees.
From ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh a month
Verma explained that her growth followed a clear pattern.
“Low paying work, results, proof, better clients, higher pricing,” she said.
Over time, she worked with early stage founders, helped them grow their presence, and used those results to pitch to bigger and international clients.
Currently, she charges around $1200 per month for services such as ideation, scripting and managing multiple videos.
Within 14 months of quitting her job, her monthly income grew to around ₹2 lakh.
(Also read: Woman quits high-pressure job to live on uninhabited island, now earns ₹40,000 per month)
Redefining success beyond money
For Verma, the journey is not just about financial growth, but about reclaiming control over her time.
“Earlier, I thought success was about income. Now, I define success as having control over your time,” she said.
She recalled that despite earning well in her job, she did not feel fulfilled.
“I had no control over my schedule, I didn’t know when I’d get free, even weekends weren’t truly mine,” she said.
Today, her routine is very different.
“I work around six hours a day. I go to cafés, play pickleball, go to the gym, spend time with family, and actually enjoy my life,” she said.
A message for young professionals
Verma believes that there is no one definition of success or hard work.
“You don’t have to follow my path. You don’t have to quit your job. But don’t let anyone define what hard work or success should look like for you,” she said.
“If your life doesn’t feel right, you’re allowed to choose differently.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More