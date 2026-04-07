Delhi woman quits ₹1 lakh law job, explains why she chose a different path: ‘This wasn’t the life I wanted’

A woman who once worked as a tax lawyer earning around ₹1 lakh a month has opened up about leaving her stable legal career due to burnout and eventually building a freelance career that now brings in around ₹2 lakh per month. A Delhi woman quit her ₹1 lakh law job due to burnout and built a freelance career earning ₹2 lakh a month.

(Also read: ‘I quit ₹50 LPA job, I was terrified’: Woman shares why she left corporate career to become a content creator)

Speaking to HT.com, 26-year-old Mehar Verma, who is from Delhi and studied law at O. P. Jindal Global University, shared how she walked away from a conventional career path to explore content creation and storytelling.

Early ambition and career in law Verma said her interest in law began at a young age, shaped largely by limited exposure to career options during school years.

“I don’t remember the exact moment I decided to pursue law, but for as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said, adding that aptitude tests and even popular culture influenced her decision.

She later joined Lumiel Law Partners, a sister concern of Ernst and Young, where she worked as a tax lawyer focusing on indirect tax litigation. Her responsibilities included drafting appeals, attending court, assisting seniors during hearings, and handling client calls and documentation.

“It was structured, demanding, and required a lot of attention to detail,” she said.

Burnout began early However, her dissatisfaction with the profession started much earlier.

“I actually started feeling that law wasn’t for me during law school itself, around my third or fourth year. But at that point, I didn’t really have an alternative,” she told HT.com.

(Also read: Woman quits KPMG Singapore job, becomes poet in Mumbai: 'I was too right-brained for corporate')

Alongside her studies and later her job, she began experimenting with freelance writing, ghostwriting for founders, and building her own content page. This is where she discovered her interest in storytelling.

Once she started working full time, the intensity of the profession made things worse.

“Over time, it started taking a toll on my mental health. I felt stuck, exhausted, and honestly trapped. I constantly felt like I just wanted to get out. At some point, I realised I didn’t want to be a lawyer. There was no big moment, just a quiet, persistent feeling that this wasn’t the life I wanted. So I quit.” she said.