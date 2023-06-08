Frustrated thief does this when locked door spoils his robbery plan
A video showing what happens when a thief's robbery plan is foiled was posted on Facebook. The video is amusing to watch.
A video of how a closed door in a liquor store spoiled a thief’s plan was posted on Facebook. The incident took place in a store called the Bottle-O Beechboro located in Australia. They took to their official Facebook page to share the video captured on the store’s CCTV camera.
“Does anyone know this guy?” the store wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to show a man trying to leave the store with a bottle of bourbon he stole. However, his plan faces a hurdle when he realises that an employee of the store, standing behind a counter, has purposely locked the door. Frustrated, the thief walks towards the counter, returns the liquor bottle and exits the store as the employee opens the door.
Take a look at the video:
The video was shared on June 6. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 views and counting. Many have re-shared the video across other social media platforms. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also expressed their concerns about the safety of the employee who locked the door.
Here’s how Facebook users reacted:
“That's NOT a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey you likely don't get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety. He is on camera, let him go,” posted a Facebook user. “How dangerous, what if he got violent? She put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky,” joined another. “This is the greatest!! What an epic fail!!” joked third. “How embarrassing,” added a third. “A brave woman at the till...! Good on her...!” wrote a fifth.