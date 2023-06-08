Frustrated thief does this when locked door spoils his robbery plan

A video of how a closed door in a liquor store spoiled a thief’s plan was posted on Facebook. The incident took place in a store called the Bottle-O Beechboro located in Australia. They took to their official Facebook page to share the video captured on the store’s CCTV camera.

The image shows a thief trying to leave a store after stealing a liquor bottle. (Facebook/@The Bottle-O Beechboro)

“Does anyone know this guy?” the store wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to show a man trying to leave the store with a bottle of bourbon he stole. However, his plan faces a hurdle when he realises that an employee of the store, standing behind a counter, has purposely locked the door. Frustrated, the thief walks towards the counter, returns the liquor bottle and exits the store as the employee opens the door.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on June 6. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 views and counting. Many have re-shared the video across other social media platforms. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also expressed their concerns about the safety of the employee who locked the door.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“That's NOT a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey you likely don't get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety. He is on camera, let him go,” posted a Facebook user. “How dangerous, what if he got violent? She put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky,” joined another. “This is the greatest!! What an epic fail!!” joked third. “How embarrassing,” added a third. “A brave woman at the till...! Good on her...!” wrote a fifth.

