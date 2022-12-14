Thief tries to run away with smartphones from a shop in UK, then this happens. Watch

A CCTV footage of a thief being left red-faced after he had to return back the stolen phones to the shopkeeper in the United Kingdom has been doing the rounds on social media all week, and netizens’ can’t stop praising the shopkeeper’s swift action that foiled the robbery attempt in broad daylight.

The thief attempted to steal £1,600 worth of mobile phones from a shop in Dewsbury, UK, at 4 pm on December 4, but a locked door backfired spectacularly. The thief not only ended up returning the smartphones to the shopkeeper but also begged him to let him leave, Metro News reported.

The now-viral CCTV footage opens to show the thief sporting a hoodie and pretending to be a customer. The shopkeeper behind the counter hands him phones, with which he runs towards the glass door but has to return after the shopkeeper locks it with the help of a button. Towards the end, he awkwardly returns the stolen phones and begs the shopkeeper to let him leave.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on December 7, and it has since gathered more than 1.5 million views. The short clip has also collected thousands of likes, retweets, along with comments.

“The owner didn’t even flinch. How cool is that dude,” commented an individual. “The keeper’s reaction is very telling of his beliefs. He perceives the situation as an opportunity rather than a threat/loss. This has to be the opitome of an abundance mindset,” wrote another. “Plot twist: it was a ‘push’ door...,” shared a third. “Then he realizes he pulled instead of pushing,” remarked a fourth with a laughing emoticon.

