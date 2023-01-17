'Chillong, Kohradun, and more': Funny tweet on North Indian winters will leave you in splits

North India is covered in a thick layer of cold, and the relief from this biting weather will only come after a few days. Many states are witnessing freezing temperatures that have made it hard for people to continue with daily chores. Several people have taken to social media and shared pictures of the cold weather. Not only that, but many have also shared funny posts about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recent tweet that has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform shows subtly modified names of Indian cities by a Twitter user, @sagarcasm, to reflect how cold they are.

In the post's caption, he first wrote, "How cold is it? A thread" In the first tweet, he changed the name of Kolkata and wrote, "It's so cold in Bengal that Kolkata is now called Coldkata." In a second tweet, he shared he changed the name of Kanpur and said, "It's so cold in Uttar Pradesh that Kanpur is now called Kaanp-pur." The Twitter user did the same with other cities.

Take a look at the thread below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, they have been liked by 2700 people and have had various likes and comments. Many people also shared similar tweets in their reactions.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "It's so cold that Amchi Mumbai is now called Amcheeeeeeee Mumbai." A second person added, "It's so cold in Nagpur that now it's called naak-pour." A third person wrote, "It's so cold in Haryana tha people saying NahiNahana."