Fusion of Maggi and cold coffee leaves netizens unhappy. Watch

Maggi is a comforting food, and almost everyone is a fan. While some like to have it plain, others enjoy it with veggies and a dash of spices. And no matter how you like your 'two minutes' Maggi, you may never want to try one made with cold coffee. Agree? Well, a video of a man preparing cold coffee Maggi was posted online, and it has left netizens disgusted.

In a video uploaded by RJ Rohan as part of his Chef Kandi series on Instagram, one can see a man pouring cold coffee into a frying pan. He then opens a packet of Maggi, breaks the noodles into two pieces and adds them to the beverage. The man didn't stop there and added capsicum, chopped onion, red chilly, coriander, and tastemaker that comes with Maggi. He also added cocoa powder to this weird dish. Towards the end, the man plates the cold coffee Maggi and garnishes it with tomato ketchup.

"Comment me RIP MAGGI likhe (write RIP MAGGI in comments)," read the caption accompanying the video. It was also posted with several hashtags, including #streetfood and #weirdfood.

Watch the video shared by RJ Rohan here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 15,100 views and nearly 800 likes. Many also commented to express their thoughts.

"Couldn't dare to watch the video after reading the caption," commented an Instagram user with a vomiting emoji. "RIP Maggi," posted another with several emoticons. "The end line," wrote a third. "This chef kandi is not a chef anymore," shared a fourth.

