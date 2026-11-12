Gaai Gohri: The Gujarat tradition where villagers let herds of cattle run over them

In Gujarat's Dahod district, a post-Diwali festival draws attention for a ritual that has been followed by local communities for generations. Known as Gaai Gohri, the festival is observed in tribal villages and features a striking custom involving decorated cows and bulls. The practice is closely tied to local beliefs and the importance of cattle in the lives of farming communities.

Gujarat's Gaai Gohri festival is rooted in local faith and tradition. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Observed in villages such as Garbada, Gaai Gohri is linked to the Hindu New Year celebrations. While the ritual may appear startling to outsiders, it holds a special place in the community's traditions.

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How is the Gaai Gohri festival celebrated?

The celebrations begin with prayers led by the village head. The cattle are then decorated with colours, peacock feathers and bells tied around their legs. Once the prayers are over, the cows and bulls are brought together and made to run through the village.

The main ritual involves villagers lying face down on the ground as the animals pass over them. Participants remain on the ground while the herd runs across their backs, as others gather to watch.

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{{^usCountry}} A 2020 report by The Indian Express described how more than 1,500 bulls take part in the annual event across Dahod district. The report also noted that the animals are painted and their horns decorated with peacock feathers and other ornaments. Why do villagers let cattle run over them? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 2020 report by The Indian Express described how more than 1,500 bulls take part in the annual event across Dahod district. The report also noted that the animals are painted and their horns decorated with peacock feathers and other ornaments. Why do villagers let cattle run over them? {{/usCountry}}

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The ritual is closely tied to the role cattle play in the lives of farming families. Cows and bulls help with agricultural work, and villagers believe the animals deserve to be treated with respect.

There is also a belief that the ritual allows people to seek forgiveness for any harm they may have caused the animals while working in their fields. In the same Indian Express report, a local farmer explained that villagers consider the cattle running over their backs a form of compensation for the hardships the animals endure. Their footsteps are also seen as blessings from gods and goddesses.

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A custom that continues to draw villagers

Gaai Gohri remains an important part of local celebrations in Dahod. The practice has been followed for generations, with villagers continuing to gather for the ritual after Diwali.

In its coverage of the festival in November 2026, VTV Gujarati reported that people from several villages gathered to observe the custom. The report also described how participants lie in the path of the cattle to seek forgiveness for any harm caused to them during the year.

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For the communities that observe it, Gaai Gohri is more than an unusual post-Diwali sight. It is a reminder of the place cattle hold in their everyday lives, farming practices and traditional beliefs.