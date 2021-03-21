Home / Trending / Galaxy to nebula: Incredible pics of the universe will win your heart
trending

Galaxy to nebula: Incredible pics of the universe will win your heart

The amazing images may prompt you to say "Wow", repeatedly.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Located about 5,000 light-years away, the image shows a nebula called Abell 78.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

Are you someone who loves seeing images and videos of the world that lies beyond our Blue Planet? Then these posts will leave you very happy. Even if you’re not someone who identifies as a space enthusiast, there is a possibility that these beautiful shares will win you over.

Just like this shared by Canadian Space Agency. Taking to their official Twitter profile, the space agency shared two pictures of Dark Horse Nebula. They also shared a sweet caption along with the images.

“We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you are made of stardust. The universe lives in you,” they tweeted. In the next line, they also thanked an individual named Simone Capace for the pictures. Their share is complete with the hashtag #DiscoverTheSky.

Take a look at the post here:

Here is an image of a nebula shared on the official Instagram profile dedicated to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. “Located about 5,000 light-years away, Abell 78 is an unusual type of nebula,” reads the opening line of the caption shared alongside the picture.

Take a look at the share to see the image and read the full post:

Are you saying “Wow” repeatedly? Then wait till you see this image shared on official Insta profile of NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. It shows a pair of galaxies known collectively as Arp 269.

What are your thoughts on the images? Do you think they’re incredible?

Topics
nasa instagram twitter post
