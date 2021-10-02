Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / How Twitter is paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary
trending

How Twitter is paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share this post.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
By Trisha Sengupta
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: From celebrity chef Kunal Kapur to Mumbai Police, Twitter is flooded with different posts.

Today, October 2, is Gandhi Jayanti. On this day the nation is remembering and paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. This year, 2021, marks 152nd birth anniversary of the “Father of the Nation”. People from all walks of life have taken to different social media platforms, especially Twitter, to share posts about the one of India’s greatest leaders.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share this video on Mahatma Gandhi. “Life of #MahatmaGandhi in 1 min. Remembering #Bapu on his birth anniversary. These significant dates remind us about the message of building a prosperous, progressive and peaceful India,” he tweeted along with the video.

RELATED STORIES

“An undying legacy followed and revered by millions,” Mumbai Police wrote and shared this image to pay their respects.

Here’s how some others reacted. “Paying homage to the #FatherOfTheNation and celebrating his ethics on his 152nd birth anniversary. A phenomenal leader, who taught the world lessons of non-violence, love, peace and harmony. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!” commented a Twitter user.

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to learn from the mistakes of our past and work for a better future,” wrote another. “To the man who shaped the history of a great nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!” posted a third.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, his philosophies still motivate and inspire people across the world, especially his teachings about non-violence.

What would you share on Gandhi Jayanti 2021?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gandhi jayanti twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘I am my own boss’: Tale of 75-year-old dadi selling fafda wows people. Watch

Goose named Peeps goes on a ski ride with human. Video will make you smile

Meet the ‘Mountain Man of Odisha’ who carved 3 km road right through the rocks

Biker saves kitten stranded on the highway. Watch heartwarming rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP