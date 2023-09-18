Ganesh Acharya wows fans with his dance to Sach Keh Raha Hai

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein song Sach Keh Raha Hai was released over two decades ago, and it still holds a special place in people’s hearts. This song was picturised on actors Dia Mirza and Madhavan. Sung by KK and composed by Harris Jayaraj, the lyrics of this song were written by Sameer. After 22 years of the release of this song, Ganesh Acharya took to the dance floor and grooved to this timeless song. His moves will prompt you to get up and dance along.

Ganesh Acharya and team dancing to the song Sach Keh Raha Hai.(Instagram/@ganeshacharyaa)

“Choreographing this song again after 22 years feels fresh,” wrote Ganesh Acharya while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Acharya lip-syncing to the romantic song, and as it progresses, he dances along with his team to the beats.

Watch Ganesh Acharya dancing to Sach Keh Raha Hai below:

The dance video was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has so far collected more than 2.8 million views. Many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out what people have to say about this dance video:

“Masterji, you’re such an inspiration to all of us,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “This movie and all the songs are my favourite. And it always feels refreshing from 22 years.”

“Sir, your dancing style is awesome,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “I love the subtleness of this!”

“Those moves,” commented a fifth with a fire emoticon, while a sixth wrote, “Superb sir. You are amazing.”

The comments section of this dance video is filled with fire and heart emoticons.

