Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha's sculpture with 3,425 ‘sand ladoos’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is world-famous for magnificent sand sculptures. To celebrate various occasions, he also makes special sand arts and shares them on his social media handles. In his latest share on Ganesh Chaturthi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a photo of a magnificent sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha that he made on Puri beach in Odisha. He also added that he created the artwork using 3,425 ‘sand ladoos’ and some flowers.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is aboriginal to the Indian state of Maharashtra, it is celebrated across the length and breadth of the country with much pomp and enthusiasm. "Happy #GaneshChaturthi. My sand art of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers at Puri beach in Odisha," wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing the image.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the share has received close to 10,000 likes, more than 860 retweets and several comments.

"Incredible art!" commented a Twitter user with folded hands emoticon. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your whole family," posted another. "Most natural picture with most natural surrounding and natural gift by natural artist to Ganapati on first day of Ganesh celebrations," shared a third.