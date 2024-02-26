 Gaurav Kapoor’s spot-on satire on ‘business karunga’ goes viral. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business is spot-on. Watch

Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business is spot-on. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 26, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Standup comedian Gaurav Kapoor has shared an apt video on how people dream of quitting jobs to pursue business, and it has left people laughing hard.

Many of us have thought of leaving our jobs to pursue our own business ventures at some point in our lives. Yet, for most, this aspiration remains unrealized as we get stuck in the corporate world and enjoy the perks and benefits it offers. Standup comedian Gaurav Kapoor has shared an apt video on it, and it has left people laughing hard.

Many found Gaurav Kapoor's video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business relatable. (Instagram/@gauravkpoor)
Many found Gaurav Kapoor's video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business relatable. (Instagram/@gauravkpoor)

Read| ‘Ye kaisa achievement hai’: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor reacts to his name appearing on KBC

The video was shared by Gaurav Kapoor on Instagram. It opens to show how almost every employee thinks of saving their salaries and starting their own businesses after working for one year. As the video goes on, Kapoor accurately portrays how people often get trapped in their corporate jobs and are unable to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

We won’t give away everything, so watch the video below to know what happens next:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has also received numerous comments from people. Many posted laughing emoticons in the comments section, saying that they found the video ‘relatable’.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet here:

“Too good,” posted an individual.

Another added, “So relatable.”

“So true,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “I feel attacked.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On