Gaurav Kapoor’s hilarious video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business is spot-on. Watch

Many of us have thought of leaving our jobs to pursue our own business ventures at some point in our lives. Yet, for most, this aspiration remains unrealized as we get stuck in the corporate world and enjoy the perks and benefits it offers. Standup comedian Gaurav Kapoor has shared an apt video on it, and it has left people laughing hard. Many found Gaurav Kapoor's video on people dreaming of quitting jobs to pursue business relatable. (Instagram/@gauravkpoor)

The video was shared by Gaurav Kapoor on Instagram. It opens to show how almost every employee thinks of saving their salaries and starting their own businesses after working for one year. As the video goes on, Kapoor accurately portrays how people often get trapped in their corporate jobs and are unable to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship.

We won’t give away everything, so watch the video below to know what happens next:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has also received numerous comments from people. Many posted laughing emoticons in the comments section, saying that they found the video ‘relatable’.

