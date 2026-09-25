Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on pet dog Mau's death, denies neglect allegations: 'Mau received full treatment'

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as ‘Flying Beast’, has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the death of his pet dog, Mau. In a video titled ‘What really happened to Mau: the controversy’, Taneja denied allegations of animal cruelty and neglect, and questioned the evidence behind claims circulating on social media.

Taneja said that two former employees, whom he claimed were fired from Beast Life, were behind the controversy. (Facebook/@flyingbeast320)

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The controversy erupted after Pushpendra Choudhary, a former employee who used to work at Rosier Farms, alleged that Mau was neglected at the Delhi farmhouse before his death. Choudhary claimed that the Labrador had stopped eating, was not receiving proper food and did not get timely medical attention.

Gaurav Taneja on allegations of neglecting Mau

Addressing the allegations, Taneja said that two former employees, whom he claimed were fired from Beast Life, were behind the controversy. “I challenge all the dog lovers: does anyone have any proof that there was cruelty against an animal, against a voiceless being?” Taneja said.

He claimed that the videos being circulated were largely pictures and extracts from his older vlogs that had been taken out of context or manipulated. “These are all videos from the past two years of the farmhouse where Mau lived. Look at the comment section. People are happy that he looks healthier now, that he is running around, that he has the whole farm and is enjoying himself,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Taneja also defended the conditions at his farmhouse, saying that Mau had access to food, other animals and people taking care of him. He claimed the farm had a full-time cook, caretakers and a veterinary doctor who visited regularly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taneja also defended the conditions at his farmhouse, saying that Mau had access to food, other animals and people taking care of him. He claimed the farm had a full-time cook, caretakers and a veterinary doctor who visited regularly. {{/usCountry}}

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Taneja further claimed that Mau had received medical treatment before his death. “We went to five hospitals and consulted many doctors. We have a veterinary doctor at our farmhouse who visits every day,” he said.

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Taneja said that he was willing to provide medical and financial records if those raising questions could establish their claims. “I will give you the exact proof: doctors’ reports, hospital reports, UPI bills, how much was paid, exact videos, exact photographs, when he was taken where, what happened, what disease he had — everything,” he said.

(Also Read: ‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja’s dog Mau dies, ex-employee accuses him of neglect, animal cruelty)

What did former employee allege?

The controversy began after Choudhary shared a series of Instagram videos questioning Mau’s treatment at Rosier Farms. He alleged that Mau, a Labrador who had previously featured regularly in Taneja’s family vlogs, had stopped eating shortly before his death and did not receive adequate care.

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In his video, Taneja alleged that the controversy was linked to a personal dispute with former employees. “When this guy left Beast Life, he badmouthed the company and posted against it on LinkedIn. At Rosier too, they posted against me on LinkedIn, taking a corporate angle, but that didn’t work,” he said.

“So maybe now it’s the Mau angle, because Mau is a topic that will blow up on Instagram," he added.

Taneja also questioned why those who allegedly witnessed Mau’s condition while working at the farm did not raise the issue earlier. “You were fired from your job, and only then did you become concerned about Mau?” he said.

Taneja further challenged those alleging cruelty to approach the authorities or courts if they had evidence. He also tagged PETA India and Maneka Gandhi, asking them to investigate the matter.

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“Please take cognisance of this case and investigate how people are mocking the death of an animal on the internet,” Taneja said.