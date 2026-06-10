Woman repeatedly denied sick leave by company, dies in office washroom

A 29-year-old woman’s death inside her office has sent shockwaves through South Africa, with her bereaved family demanding answers. Gcina Dhladhla died at vehicle tracking company Cartrack’s Rosebank office on June 6. She had allegedly asked for sick leave several times, which was denied by her supervisors.

Gcina Dhladhla collapsed and died on June 6. She was 29.

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On Saturday, June 6, Dhladhla collapsed and died inside a washroom in her company’s office building in Johannesburg.

Allegations of sick leave denial

According to local news website Sowetan, Dhladhla had joined Cartrack as a call centre agent roughly two years ago. Recently, she had complained of being overworked and exhausted.

Dhladhla’s family claims that she had repeatedly told her supervisors that she was unwell in the days leading up to her death. Despite this, Cartrack insisted that she continue working, and even offered to accompany her to buy pain medication.

Her aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, told Sowetan that she had submitted two sick notes during the two weeks leading up to her death. Dhladhla complained of ill health and extreme fatigue, but she was instructed to continue reporting for duty and her sick leave request was denied, her family has claimed.

‘She was exhausted’

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{{^usCountry}} "Gcina was exhausted and emotionally drained. There was no motivation. She was working long hours, including weekends, without adequate rest. She would go to work even when she had a headache," said Nomusa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Gcina was exhausted and emotionally drained. There was no motivation. She was working long hours, including weekends, without adequate rest. She would go to work even when she had a headache," said Nomusa. {{/usCountry}}

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Her aunt further claimed that the company had given her a warning after denying her sick leave requests. This was backed up by her mother, who told Eyewitness News that Dhladhla had been given a warning for ‘abusing’ the sick leave policy.

“On Monday, she told me she would be given a warning when she returned to work despite reporting sick and providing a doctor's note. They did, in fact, issue her with a warning,” Nomusa said.

Cartrack responds

Gcina Dhladhla collapsed and died in a washroom cubicle in office, shortly after being told to take pain-relief powders.

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Her family alleges that Cartrack did not inform them of her collapse, and was slow to contact paramedics.

Cartrack has denied allegations that the employee who died was prevented from going home after falling ill.

(Also read: Amazon worker dies at Oregon warehouse, employees continue work around body: Report)

Lauren Human, director of corporate affairs at Cartrack, also claimed that Dhladhla received immediate assistance from trained first responders when she fell ill.

"Our on-site first responders were equipped with an automatic external defibrillator and emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene," Human said.