Amazon worker dies at Oregon warehouse, employees continue work around body: Report

An employee at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Troutdale, Oregon, United States died while on duty last week, with reports indicating that work inside the facility continued even after the individual collapsed. The incident took place at the PDX9 warehouse. (REUTERS)

The company confirmed the death in a statement, saying it was in contact with the worker’s family and had extended support to staff at the site. The incident took place at the PDX9 warehouse, where the employee reportedly collapsed on the floor, Tech Crunch reported.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said.

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According to the company, employees were sent home early following the incident and were paid for the remainder of their shift. The night shift was cancelled, with workers still compensated.

An investigative report by the Western Edge, which covers the Pacific Northwest, said the employee lay on the warehouse floor while operations continued around him. Online posts by individuals claiming to work at the facility suggested that conditions inside the building had been unusually warm.

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Some workers attributed this to the installation of soundproof curtains, which they said may have reduced airflow. They speculated that heat could have added to the physical demands of the job. The same report noted that the warehouse appeared cooler when employees returned the following day.

Authorities say incident not work-related Amazon said Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reviewed the case and determined that the death was not related to workplace conditions.

The PDX9 facility has previously faced criticism over working conditions. A 2018 investigation by Reveal found that 26% of employees at the warehouse had sustained injuries. Data from 2024 also indicated that injury rates at Amazon fulfilment centres were more than double the warehouse industry average.

The company has faced multiple probes by federal agencies and prosecutors over workplace safety, including allegations of underreporting injuries. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is currently conducting an investigation into safety practices at Amazon warehouses.

Amazon has said its global recordable incident rate has declined by 43% since 2019. The company added that it has invested over $2.5 billion in safety measures during this period, including significant spending in 2026.