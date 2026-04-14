Mumbai: Amazon Data Services India is set to invest nearly ₹4,000 crore to establish a data center on an 49-acres plot near Taloja. For this, the company has applied to the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for an environmental clearance. Amazon seeks environment nod to establish data centre near Taloja

In the application made on April 3, the Indian arm of Amazon stated that the area of the plot is 197,692 sq.m (48.85 acres) and has a total built-up construction area of 393,937.97 sq.m available.

Amazon plans to construct six buildings, of which four will be seven-storeyed buildings used as date centres. The other two shorter structures will be store for the water and electrical needs of the data centres. Once operational, the centre will need 473 Mega Watt of electricity per day. Reportedly, the company plans to scale up capacity in India to up to 3 Giga Watts (GW).

To prevent the servers from overheating, the centre is likely to have an evaporative cooling system that evaporates water to dissipate heat. This is expected to generate 8 kiloliters of mineral rich wastewater which is usually discharged to avoid damaging equipment.

Amazon’s plot near Taloja, located in Asode and Burdul villages, was bought in November 2024 from Macrotech Developers for ₹450 crore. In August 2023, Amazon Data Services had leased 174,000 sq.ft of industrial land from Larsen & Toubro in Powai and 5.5 acres in June 2022 for the same purposes.

The global data centre market is expanding rapidly. It currently has an installed capacity of about 40–50 GW worldwide–referring to the total electricity used to power servers, storage systems and cooling infrastructure–and this is expected to cross 100 GW by 2030, meaning the capacity will more than double as demand rises. According to tenant-only commercial real estate firm Vestian, this surge is being driven by the rapid growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other data-intensive technologies.

Vestian’s report mentions that data centre infrastructure in India remains concentrated in a few key metropolitan markets with Mumbai India’s largest data centre hub having 49% of operational capacity.

Amid this, India is emerging as a key hub in the Asia-Pacific region. The country’s data centre market, valued at around $10 billion in 2025, is projected to more than double to $22 billion by 2030.

This growth is fuelled by a rising number of internet and telecom users, increased adoption of cloud services by businesses, expanding AI and high-performance computing workloads, and a shift towards digital payments and OTT platforms.

An email from HT to Amazon India to understand the planned capacity installation remained unanswered.