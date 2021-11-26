Gentle giant watches over elephant baby taking a power nap. Watch

What is a better way to start your day than to watch a video involving elephants that can almost instantly uplift your mood? If that sentence makes you happy, then here is a video that will leave you smiling. This clip involving elephants is super sweet to watch.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the video. They also posted a descriptive caption that explains more about the situation.

“Spot the baby elephant! While days-old Saba takes a power nap, this wild bull — who is no relation — protectively watches over her. It is always humbling to witness how carefully and thoughtfully elephants of all ages look after one another,” they wrote as a part of their post.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The post, since being shared two days ago, has gathered more than 56,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Thank you for everything you do for the animals. Elephants are so intuitive. I love them. Humans can learn a lot from them,” wrote an Instagram user. “That bull is gorgeous! What a stunner!” expressed another. “This is amazing. Every post, it’s just one amazing fact after another,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?