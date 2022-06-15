Gentle golden retriever spends time with butterfly. Watch adorable video

Pet parents are always on their toes, recording their pets' sweet antics, and it is always a delight for us to watch them. In a video posted on Instagram, you can see a golden retriever dog make a new friend. The video opens to show a golden retriever named Jax, sniffing his surroundings, as his owner moves closer to him, A beautiful black butterfly can be seen. Without making any sudden movements Jax patiently sniffs the butterfly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It appears that Jax not only wants to make a new friend but a very unique one. The video has been captioned “It’s beautiful how Jack’s is gentle with the most delicate creatures“.

The video was posted to @playwithjaxandwillow’s Instagram page more than three weeks ago. Since being shared the video has gathered more than two lakh views and 19,000 likes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Instagram users have shared their reactions in the comments section, here are some. “How precious is this!?” reads one comment. Another shares “Aww so sweet.” A third writes “Awe ! This is so beautiful. He is the sweetest soul.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON