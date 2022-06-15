Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gentle golden retriever spends time with butterfly. Watch adorable video

This Instagram video shows how a Golden Retriever dog makes a new butterfly friend.
The Golden Retriever dog with its butterfly friend.(Instagram/@playwithjaxandwillow)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 08:49 AM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

Pet parents are always on their toes, recording their pets' sweet antics, and it is always a delight for us to watch them. In a video posted on Instagram, you can see a golden retriever dog make a new friend. The video opens to show a golden retriever named Jax, sniffing his surroundings, as his owner moves closer to him, A beautiful black butterfly can be seen. Without making any sudden movements Jax patiently sniffs the butterfly. 

It appears that Jax not only wants to make a new friend but a very unique one. The video has been captioned “It’s beautiful how Jack’s is gentle with the most delicate creatures“.

The video was posted to @playwithjaxandwillow’s Instagram page more than three weeks ago. Since being shared the video has gathered more than two lakh views and 19,000 likes.

Many Instagram users have shared their reactions in the comments section, here are some. “How precious is this!?” reads one comment. Another shares “Aww so sweet.” A third writes “Awe ! This is so beautiful. He is the sweetest soul.”

Topics
dog. instagram butterfly
